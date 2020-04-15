Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati has eliminated its men’s soccer program as other colleges weigh cutbacks because of budget problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Colleges are grappling with revenue losses from spring sports cancellations, including the NCAA basketball tournament. Eliminating sports is considered a last resort by athletic directors who face difficult choices. Earlier this month, Old Dominion eliminated wrestling as part of its response to the pandemic. And Baylor is putting off construction of its new basketball facility. Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham expects other schools to face similar choices because of the uncertainty over fall sports, including football.