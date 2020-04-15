Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Paul Kostin is retiring as VCU's men's and women's tennis coach. Kostin's teams won 1,179 matches in 39 seasons, second in NCAA history. He spent nine seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock before taking over the VCU men's team in 1990 and sparking an immediate turnaround. He took over the women's team in 2001 and led VCU to a combined 38 NCAA Tournament appearances and 29 conference championships.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati has eliminated its men’s soccer program as other colleges weigh cutbacks because of budget problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Colleges are grappling with revenue losses from spring sports cancellations, including the NCAA basketball tournament. Eliminating sports is considered a last resort by athletic directors who face difficult choices. Earlier this month, Old Dominion eliminated wrestling as part of its response to the pandemic. And Baylor is putting off construction of its new basketball facility. Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham expects other schools to face similar choices because of the uncertainty over fall sports, including football.