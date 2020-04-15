Governor Northam calls for additional volunteers for COVID-19 health care demand

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has called for additional volunteers to meet COVID-19′s health care demand.
Governor Ralph Northam today announced additional details of a statewide effort in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) to recruit medical and non-medical volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.
Up to 30,000 volunteers are needed to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities throughout the Commonwealth.
The Office of the Governor and the MRC are working with colleges and universities to reach out to students, especially those enrolled in health and medical degree programs.
The administration is also reaching out to individuals who have recently filed for unemployment benefits and have relevant experience and is coordinating with hospitals, health systems and professional associations to help recruit their community members.
“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” Governor Northam said. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus. This is an opportunity to do good for our Commonwealth and save lives.”
The MRC is a force of dedicated volunteers who stand ready to support the community in the event of a public health emergency.
Local units are comprised of teams of medical and public health professionals who, along with community members, volunteer their time, skills, and expertise to support ongoing public health initiatives and assist during emergencies.
About 14,700 have people signed up with the MRC, nearly a third of them in the past couple of weeks, and about half of the volunteers have professional medical experience.
Training at higher education institutions is available for Virginians who want to learn basic medical skills to volunteer, upskill current health professionals to transmission intensive care or medical-surgical units and short courses on ventilators usage.
Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students are encouraged to apply.
Non-medical volunteer positions that are needed include logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support.
For more information or sign up to become an MRC volunteer, click here. For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.