Forecast: Cold rain (with a few snowflakes EARLY in the morning) then a sunny afternoon

Cold nights for the rest of the week

By Andrew Freiden | April 15, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Skies will clear quickly after a quick shot of rain with some wet snow around sunrise

WEDNESDAY: spotty Light rain or wet snow through around 7-8am, then clearing skies between 10am and noon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

FIRST ALERT: Nights will dip into the 30s for the rest of the week. Frost is possible in colder spots!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers by late afternoon or evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Rain likely. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.

