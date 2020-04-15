Forecast: Cold rain (with a few snowflakes EARLY in the morning) then a sunny afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Skies will clear quickly after a quick shot of rain with some wet snow around sunrise
WEDNESDAY: spotty Light rain or wet snow through around 7-8am, then clearing skies between 10am and noon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FIRST ALERT: Nights will dip into the 30s for the rest of the week. Frost is possible in colder spots!
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 70.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers by late afternoon or evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Rain likely. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.
