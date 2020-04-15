Extremists trying to take advantage of coronavirus crisis to recruit

Right-leaning parties tend to benefit more after financial downfalls because “people blame elites for failing to prevent them,” which “opens the door to political entrepreneurs who try to set ‘the people’ against the ‘ruling class,’” the researchers wrote in an article about the study. The authors were Manuel Funke and Christoph Trebesch of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German non-profit think tank, and Moritz Schularick of the University of Bonn.