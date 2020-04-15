Deputies search for man last seen leaving hospital

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 57-year-old man who was last seen leaving UVA Hospital.
Officials said Woodrow “Woody” Elery Dillard was last seen on April 14 around 1:39 p.m. leaving the hospital after a six-week hospitalization and is known to suffer from dementia and depression.
Dillard was wearing blue jeans, black boots and a black “Kangol” style hat.
Dillard is from Charlottesville and is known to frequent Salvation Army Shelter, Reid’s Supermarket and the areas of Cherry Avenue and Washington Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.
