Bojangles offers free tea to healthcare workers, first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bojangles will be offering any size tea for free to healthcare workers, law enforcement, and first responders to show appreciation to those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The promotion will run through National Iced Tea Day on June 10.
“This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis,” Ken Reynolds, Director of Corporate and Community Affairs for Bojangles’ said. “We hope our signature legendary iced tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities.”
Healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement will need to show their credentials to receive the deal at any participating Bojangles restaurant.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.