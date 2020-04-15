Auto repair shop offering discounts for first responders

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Sweetie Boy Repair in Chesterfield is offering a deep discount for healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic.
The auto repair shop has been deemed essential, and staff says they know the importance of having a working car.
Things haven’t changed much for Sweetie Boy Repair since the pandemic started, as they were deemed an essential business, so the staff at the auto repair shop wanted to use their skills for the greater good.
“There’s still essential workers that need to get out there and get everything done especially first responders," said shop manager Keith Westcott. "they don’t get any breaks. It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world, they gotta keep running.”
And so do their cars, which is why the shop is cutting labor costs.
“A one hour job or 20-hour job, we’re going to knock off 50% off that entire labor charge,” Westcott said.
And they’re still doing their part to stop the spread of the virus, by covering up parts of the car - like the steering wheel - or any section of the interior that gets touched.
Westcott says Sweetie Boy is looking to change the way auto shops do business, especially during these trying times.
One way is offering to pick-up and drop -off of the cars, and making sure it’s disinfected.
On Thursday, they picked up and started work on a black Jeep belonging to healthcare worker, Julius Davis.
“I live 20 minutes out from where I work, so I need a car,” said Davis, who works as a wellness coordinator at an assisted living facility in Chesterfield.
He says he appreciates all the businesses offering deals for workers like him, but not too many applied to his needs, until Sweetie Boy.
“I see the commercials saying, you know ‘Burger King got you,’ I’m like ‘I don’t need a burger right now, I don’t want a discount on a burger, I need my car fixed. Can you help me with that?’ And it’s like, these are some of the first that say, ‘We got you with this,'” he added.
Sweetie Boy Repair says with every $100 they make on repairs, they will donate $1 to the Feed More food bank until the end of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.