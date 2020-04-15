April 15: Top 12 non-COVID-19 stories of the day

April 15, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 7:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are the top 12 non-coronavirus related stories of April 15, 2020.

1. BBB: Stop sharing senior pictures on social media

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising against sharing senior photos on social media.

2. Need something to binge watch? Netflix show ‘Outer Banks’ premieres today

Escape the world we’re living in by going on a Goonies-inspired treasure hunt along the Carolina coastline.

3. Trader Joe’s opening second location in Richmond

There is currently no information on a timeline or opening date, but it will be in the Stoney Point Shopping Center.

4. Tractor-trailer blown off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel killing driver

A tractor-trailer driver has died after his truck was blown off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

5. Fla. man accused of murder a day after he was released from jail due to COVID-19 concerns

A Florida inmate who was let out of jail due to coronavirus concerns is accused of committing a murder the day after he was released.

6. Car crashes into creek, cause unknown

A car landed in a creek this morning. Police say the cause of the crash is unknown.

7. Ukrainian officials: Fires out near Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukrainian emergency officials said Tuesday they have extinguished forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but acknowledged that grass was still smoldering in some areas.

8. University of Richmond faculty featured in Netflix documentary series

Faculty from the University of Richmond will be featured in a Netflix documentary series called “The Innocence Files”.

9. Driver crashes into power pole, causing outages at some businesses

A crash on Jefferson Davis Highway caused power outages for some area businesses Wednesday afternoon.

10. Germany arrests 4 IS suspects planning attack on US bases

German authorities say police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State group alleged to be planning an attack on American military facilities.

11. Police identify victim of deadly shooting in Petersburg

At approximately 12:27 a.m., Petersburg police responded to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street for the report of shots fired.

12. Virginia authorities recover body of missing canoer

Authorities in Virginia have recovered the body of a man whose canoe overturned during a fishing trip last weekend.

