April 15: Top 12 non-COVID-19 stories of the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are the top 12 non-coronavirus related stories of April 15, 2020.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising against sharing senior photos on social media.
Escape the world we’re living in by going on a Goonies-inspired treasure hunt along the Carolina coastline.
There is currently no information on a timeline or opening date, but it will be in the Stoney Point Shopping Center.
A tractor-trailer driver has died after his truck was blown off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
A Florida inmate who was let out of jail due to coronavirus concerns is accused of committing a murder the day after he was released.
A car landed in a creek this morning. Police say the cause of the crash is unknown.
Ukrainian emergency officials said Tuesday they have extinguished forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but acknowledged that grass was still smoldering in some areas.
Faculty from the University of Richmond will be featured in a Netflix documentary series called “The Innocence Files”.
A crash on Jefferson Davis Highway caused power outages for some area businesses Wednesday afternoon.
German authorities say police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State group alleged to be planning an attack on American military facilities.
At approximately 12:27 a.m., Petersburg police responded to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street for the report of shots fired.
Authorities in Virginia have recovered the body of a man whose canoe overturned during a fishing trip last weekend.
