Allen & Allen looking for ‘Hometown Hero’ nominations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This is the 11th anniversary of the Hometown Heroes program and Allen & Allen law firm is looking for nominations.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, we need our heroes now more than ever - like those working in healthcare and grocery stores on the front line of this battle.
If you are looking for a way to honor someone who has stepped up in these troubling times, nominate them here.
One of last year’s winners, Sarah Scarbrough, saw a common problem in her community and decided to do something about it.
Scarbrough is the Founder and Director of the REAL Life Program, which stands for Recovering from Everyday Addictive Lifestyles
REAL Life offers a range of services that includes substance abuse treatment, an expectant mother program and job training. Its goal is to be a one-stop-shop to get people back on their feet.
“Because folks have so many issues and its unrealistic to think they’ll be able to go to 15 places to access resources. So we do try to address as much as we can, and where we can’t, we act to bridge that gap and provide a soft handoff for things like health care and if they’re not living in one of our recovery houses other housing options,” Scarbrough said.
Several years ago, Sarah was working in the jail and noticed the many obstacles people face when released.
“And as a response to those many needs, decided to start Real Life as a non-profit in the community as a way to continue to offer services to folks upon release,” Scarbrough said.
The REAL Life Program started in 2016 and opened its doors in 2017.
“Just coming out of homelessness, incarceration or battling substance abuse, there are huge obstacles as it relates to housing, safe and stable, and sober housing, finding a job and also keeping a job, dealing with a multitude of situations with child support, children, families, dealing with the court and legal system,” Scarbrough said.
Jeffery Parrish went through the program at REAL Life.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve learned how to live again, a new life, different ways of handling things...It saved my life. I’ve got my license back, I’ve got an amazing job, got my family back, my kids back, so it’s benefitted a lot," Parrish said.
Last year, Scarbrough was named a Hometown Hero by Allen & Allen law firm
“To be recognized for the work that we do here and the service we provide, it was really an honor to receive that,” Scarbrough said.
The firm is again looking for those heroes.
“There’s no set criteria, we’re looking for people who give back to their communities in any number of ways to make it a better place to live and work. We are always excited, every year we find people who are doing incredible things in their communities,” Jason Konvicka, partner at Allen & Allen, said.
“Our motto is a focus on trauma, informed care and behavior modification so we can get to the root cause of why people began doing what they’re doing and why many times they have continued in that,” Scarbrough said.
If you know someone who is making a difference in the community, you can nominate them, HERE. You can also call 804-353-1200 and make a nomination over the phone. The nomination period ends April 30, so make sure you get them in soon.
