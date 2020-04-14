‘We’re all lucky to make it out of there’: Former Goochland prisoner recalls events leading up to inmate’s death

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders at the Goochland Correctional Center for Women are battling an outbreak of COVID-19 with more than two dozen cases, and the facility also reported its first death due to the virus on Tuesday.
Patsy Sibley of Halifax County was released from the prison a week ago, and her heart goes out to her former fellow inmate because she says she could see her suffering.
"I'm just so sorry for her and her family. I kinda saw it coming though. It was a huge possibility from what I saw. We're all lucky to make it out of there. Period," Sibley said.
Sibley just finished serving a three-year sentence and she contracted coronavirus at the prison. She was among a dozen other inmates and some 13 staff members who also tested positive. Tuesday, the prison confirmed a 49-year-old inmate died at VCU Medical where she had been hospitalized for more than a week.
"She told {another inmate} and I {that} she was laying on the floor and couldn't breathe and said she was coughing up blood,” Sibley recalled.
The inmate was taken to the hospital just days before Sibley got sick.
“I laid across my bed and I had chills and body aches and I just couldn’t get warm…She took my temperature. It was, I think, 99.9”
She says she also had dizzy spells and was put into an isolation area where other sick inmates were being held in individual cells.
"The nurse, he said ‘have you been drinking your water today? Drink your water.’ We heard that like 100 times while we were down there. ‘Drink your water, drink your water’ and they would give us Tylenol,” she added.
But it wouldn't be enough to save the life of the woman whose cell was directly across from hers.
"The first night I went down there, an officer came to her door. He said ‘I hate to tell you this but your brother just passed away.’ I looked at {another inmate} two or three days later and I said, ‘her momma is going to have to bury another child if they don’t get her out of here.’ It was so sad. It was heartbreaking,” Sibley added.
The Department of Corrections said the prison is following CDC guidelines during this outbreak. Governor Ralph Northam is asking the General Assembly to release prisoners who have less than a year left of time - with the goal of stopping the spread.
