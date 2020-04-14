Virginia ABC implements protocols for closures due to COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC announced new protocols for closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All ABC locations include stores, regional Bureau of Law Enforcement offices, the warehouse and central office.
If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, ABC says it will take the following steps:
- Determine the sick employee’s last date of contact with the ABC facility and any employees.
- All employees who had direct contact with the sick employee will remain in quarantine up to 14 days from the last shift worked with the sick employee. Those employees will be eligible for Public Health Emergency Leave (PHEL).
- If the sick person has not been in the ABC facility for at least seven days, that location will not close. Frequently touched surfaces will be deep cleaned.
- If the employee has been in the ABC facility within seven days prior to their positive test result, the location will be closed, professionally deep cleaned and sanitized, and reopened when ABC has determined the risk of community spread has been mitigated. In the case of a large facility, such as the warehouse or central office, only that portion of the location where the employee’s work takes place would be closed or otherwise have access limited.
Two stores located in Northern Virginia had closed after employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Because of those confirmed cases, Virginia ABC stores have resulted in temporarily closing certain stores in Northern Virginia.
A Richmond ABC store had also closed after an employee’s family member tested positive for COVID-19.
If an employee is symptomatic and/or awaiting test results, the employee will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and is eligible for Public Health Emergency Leave. Other employees in contact with the person will be asked to monitor their symptoms.
The location will be closed and then professionally cleaned. It will not reopen until ABC has determined the risk of community spread has been mitigated.
A release said the live-in family member of a sales associate at the store in Bon Air Shopping Center tested positive the week of April 5. The employee last worked at the store on April 5 and is now in self-quarantine.
In this case, ABC says the employee will be asked to self-quarantine and will qualify for Public Health Emergency Leave. Other employees will be notified and asked to monitor for symptoms, but the location will not close.
Virginia ABC also announced that the company is allowing distilleries to ship directly to in-state consumers to reduce social distancing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia ABC announced that they will follow social distancing guidelines from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginia ABC has reduced its hours of operation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All stores revised hours of operation are noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
