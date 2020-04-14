VCU poll shows 76% of Virginians approve of Northam’s COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a VCU poll, 76 percent of Virginians approve of the way Gov. Ralph Northam is handling the COVID-19 response.
The statewide poll, conducted by Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, found that 76 percent of the state approves, with only 40 percent strongly approving.
According to the poll, about 7-in-10 Republicans and Independents strongly agree or somewhat agree. Nine-in-10 Democrats approve, with 55 percent strongly approving his handling of the pandemic.
“Regionally, Tidewater is more likely to strongly approve with 55%, while in other regions between 33% and 39% strongly approve,” the poll said.
The poll was conducted by telephone and surveyed 812 adults in Virginia. The poll was done between March 25 and April 8. It has an estimated margin of error of 4.51 percentage points for all adults sampled, and 5.68 percentage points for likely voters, VCU said.
