Union pushes for grocery store workers and more to receive first responder status

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Right now, grocery store workers in Virginia are deemed essential personnel, giving them access to prioritized child care, but United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 is hoping to see more measures put in place and is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to help.
"We're very concerned that there are many more (positive coronavirus workers) that we are unable to detect because of a lack of access to testing," said Local 400 communications directors Jonathan Williams.
As of Tuesday, the union had confirmed 17 cases of coronavirus among its Virginia grocery store and food processing workers. Now Local 400 is asking the governor to deem these types of employees as first responders, helping them get what they need to stay safe.
"These workers may access free testing, treatment and protective equipment needed to stay safe on the job," said Williams as he went over what first responder status would give the union's members.
The union would also like to see stricter social distancing guidelines in stores- 10 people per every 10,000 square feet and no more than 50 customers in a supermarket at any given time.
"The idea is that without these sort of limits, it's impossible to implement social distancing protocols as recommended by the CDC," noted Williams.
In response to Local 400's concerns, the governor's office issued the following statement:
"Governor Northam, like all Virginians, is so grateful for grocery store and other frontline workers during this critical time. He appreciates this input and will continue to explore a variety of options to keep Virginians safe."
"We can't allow grocery stores to become the most dangerous place that you can go," Williams added. "We must do everything we can to protect food workers."
UFCW Local 400 has fought for many measures during this pandemic, including masks for customers and employees provided by the establishments, increased security to enforce social distancing and more paid leave.
In addition to grocery stores and food processing workers, the union is asking that retail and pharmacy employees be granted first responder status as well.
