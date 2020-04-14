Senior Alert issued for missing man with severe cognitive impairment

Senior Alert issued for missing man with severe cognitive impairment
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333. (Source: Virginia State Police)
April 14, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 11:32 PM

AUGUSTA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing man who suffers from a severe cognitive impairment.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 74-year-old Gino Antoni Bartone. Officials said he was last seen around noon on April 14 along Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton.

Officials said he has a callous between his thumb and index fingers on his right hand. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a light blue shirt and brown shoes.

He drove away in a white 2017 Toyota Quad-4 door pickup with Virginia plate UVC-9282.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, officials said. He has been diagnosed with sundowner’s disease/dementia and does not have his prescribed medication with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.