RRHA asks Feed More to halt April food distribution, cites safety reasons

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Feed More is halting food deliveries to public housing communities in Richmond for April after a request from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
RRHA says they’re in need of additional volunteers to enforce social distancing when families pick up food.
For the rest of the month, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Feed More will be devising ways to safely distribute the food, as they plan to commence deliveries again in May.
“It’s just the month of April, for right now,“ said RRHA spokesperson Angela Fountain, citing the reasons as volunteer numbers and lack of personal protective equipment.
She says that more volunteers would be needed to take on tasks like line control, and other forms of maintaining social distancing, so the distributions can go smoothly.
Luckily, she says that the families who normally have gotten the Feed More food are covered for this month.
“It’s a monthly stipend, so it’s a supplement to what they get on a regular basis," Fountain said.
But Fountain does say that families who do end up needing more food are asked to go through their tenant organizations, which will then relay the message to the housing authority.
Feed More did confirm the request by the RRHA, adding in a statement from CEO Doug Pick that “Due to our significant volumes, we must rely on our Agency Network members and community partners, like RRHA, to supervise and manage the distribution of Feed More-delivered food through their staff and volunteers.”
Fountain adds that they discussed the decision with volunteers and tenant organizations before making the decision.
“Safety is our primary concern, so we just did this as a precaution to make sure we are adequately trying to protect our families," she said.
Any families in public housing that are in need of food are recommended to contact the RRHA.
Feed More says that families are still welcome to pick up food at their local agency locations, found here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.