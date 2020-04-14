Richmond Public Schools students receiving laptops

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students from Richmond Public Schools will be receiving laptops amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced on March 24, the launching of a new online survey for parents to fill out who have children who need the devices and lack access to technology outside of school operations.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says having laptops will help them complete schoolwork while campuses are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
RPS plans on distributing the 8,000 devices currently owned by the school system in addition to purchasing between 8,000 to 10,000 laptops for students who don’t have access to online learning resources at home.
Purchasing laptops will cost $3.5 million, which is $350 per laptop, along with the security software and the insurance that comes with it. Kamras says RPS will partially fund the program by reallocating unused funds from transportation and energy costs.
High school seniors will receive laptops first, and then subsequent grades will get them in the upcoming days. Time slots for pick-up will be based on student’s last names:
- 9:30 a.m. (for last names starting with the letters A-D)
- 10:15 a.m. (for last names starting with the letters E-J)
- 11:00 a.m. (for last names starting with the letters K-R)
- 11:45 a.m. (or last names starting with the letters S-Z)
RPS says these time windows will help with social distancing.
Students should have previously signed up online for one. If a student did not sign up online, you will have to wait at a later date.
At pickup, students and parents must bring a signed user agreement form and the student’s ID and password.
RPS announced via Twitter that all senior passwords have been reset to their default password. Students should create a new password on your next login.
Laptops will be handed out at four Richmond high schools:
- Armstrong (for seniors from Armstrong and Franklin Military)
- Huguenot (for seniors from Huguenot only)
- John Marshall (for seniors from Marshall, Community, TJ, Open, RAS, and RCEEA)
- George Wythe (for seniors from Wythe only)
The laptops and wifi hot spots are on loan to students, which means students will be able to reuse them for years to come.
