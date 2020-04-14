Richmond to deploy testing teams, resource centers to low-income neighborhoods

Richmond to deploy testing teams, resource centers to low-income neighborhoods
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond/Henrico Health Districts director Dr. Danny Avula give Tuesday update on city's COVID-19 response. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 14, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 1:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says the city will be deploying testing teams and resource centers to low-income communities starting next week.

The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday afternoon where Stoney was joined by the Richmond/Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Stoney also touched on how the coronavirus is impacting the city’s budget, saying it’s caused a five percent reduction. But, the mayor says they will still find priorities like education and affordable housing.

This is a developing story - check back for the latest updates from NBC12.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.