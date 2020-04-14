Richmond to deploy testing teams, resource centers to low-income neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says the city will be deploying testing teams and resource centers to low-income communities starting next week.
The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday afternoon where Stoney was joined by the Richmond/Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.
Stoney also touched on how the coronavirus is impacting the city’s budget, saying it’s caused a five percent reduction. But, the mayor says they will still find priorities like education and affordable housing.
