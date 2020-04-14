Richmond Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at a Richmond-area Publix has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company confirmed in a statement.
The Publix employee who tested positive works at the 7045 Forest Hill Avenue location in Richmond.
“We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need,” Publix said in a statement.
Publix says they are conducting guidelines from the CDC and with local and state health departments such as:
- A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touchpads, door and drawer handle, phones and computers.
- Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.
- Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.
- Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
- The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.
- In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.
- Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.
- Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.
