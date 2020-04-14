Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Height Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old woman.
Police said Caroline Faith Logan was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on April 11 walking in the area of 400 the 400 Block of Charles Dimmock Parkway.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. According to family, she has health issues and they are very concerned about her welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804) 520-9300 option 7, or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
