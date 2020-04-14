Police investigating deadly shooting in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom | April 14, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 5:38 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Petersburg overnight.

At approximately 12:23 a.m., Petersburg police responded to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street for the report of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

