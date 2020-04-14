‘Our expenses have not stopped': New shelter for expectant mothers in need of donations during pandemic

“While we are operating from ‘afar,’ we are working harder than ever and our expenses have not stopped,” wrote Sarah, in a post on Real Life’s website. “In fact, they are actually increasing, as we must further support (clients) who do not have the ability to pay their weekly program fee (which goes toward sustaining the recovery houses) and for other essential items. Further, our donations since the pandemic hit have significantly decreased, so monetary donations are needed now more than ever.”