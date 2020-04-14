‘Our expenses have not stopped': New shelter for expectant mothers in need of donations during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond non-profit that recently launched a shelter for expectant mothers who have nowhere else to turn, is now fighting to get by during the pandemic.
Real Life opened a women’s recovery house last summer, and added a special living area for pregnant and brand new mothers, just a few months ago. But as with many charities during the coronavirus crisis, Real Life has been hit hard, impacting those who are already so vulnerable.
Real Life helps more than 500 people a year get on a path to survival, breaking cycles of addiction, abuse, homelessness, and recidivism. Nearly 20 percent of those receiving support services are women. But the pandemic has caused donations that the group depends on, to drop significantly. Real Life organizers say they’re doing everything they can to help their clients, and the program, stay in full operation.
Dr. Sarah Scarbrough is the founder and director of Real Life. She says the need for an expecting mother program within the non-profit was immediately apparent when the organization moved into the community in 2016, after working within the Richmond City Jail for multiple years.
"It was really about two weeks after we opened the center, we were getting an influx of pregnant women who were battling addiction or homelessness," said Sarah.
For many of the pregnant mothers they served, their first time seeing a doctor was when they went into labor. Others would commit petty crimes to purposely go to jail, so they could get food and health care.
“Ultimately working with women and equipping them to be mothers is incredible,” she said. “If we can get these ladies working, off of drugs, stable and into safe housing… think about that as prevention. There’s nothing that can even come close to comparing to that.”
“Lisa,” who has been part of Real Life’s motherhood program for less than a year, has a one-year-old and two-month-old. She’s also a survivor of both a physically abusive marriage and a heroin addiction, asking us to protect her identity.
"Just being at that point of desperation and thinking that you're not worth it, and you can't get out of it. I was at that point," Lisa said. "I was lost and hurt and sad and miserable. And it was then I knew I needed something different.”
That difference was Real Life’s recovery and transitional house, especially for women. It has everything the ladies and their children need, including a full kitchen and living room. Lisa shares the space with other survivors and their children, coping with addiction, mental health issues, and the aftermath of spending time in jail- even while pregnant.
Lisa was able to gain sobriety and a group of counselors who helped her find stability, parenting skills, job training, and acceptance.
“For me, within the motherhood program, I gained an amazing network of women,” said Lisa.
Sarah says Real Life’s classes, including navigating motherhood, addiction/recovery and employment skills, have widely moved to private Facebook live groups and Zoom, during the pandemic. Real Life is still in full operation, now taking in and counseling new clients virtually, or through phone and email.
But Sarah says food and monetary donations have stalled since the pandemic took hold. Real Life has asked the community for any donations that can be spared, so these mothers can continue on a positive path for themselves and their children.
“While we are operating from ‘afar,’ we are working harder than ever and our expenses have not stopped,” wrote Sarah, in a post on Real Life’s website. “In fact, they are actually increasing, as we must further support (clients) who do not have the ability to pay their weekly program fee (which goes toward sustaining the recovery houses) and for other essential items. Further, our donations since the pandemic hit have significantly decreased, so monetary donations are needed now more than ever.”
Monetary donations or supply donations (non-perishable food, baby and housing supplies, hygiene products) can be made online or by mailing a check to 406 E Main Street, Richmond 23219, Real Life’s headquarters.
“During this difficult time, we practice what we preach… bouncing back and growing in the process! Real life goes on, and so does REAL LIFE!” said the post.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.