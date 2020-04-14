News to Know for April 14: Overnight shooting in Petersburg; COVID-19 peaks later this month in Va.; Over 450 COVID-19 patients discharged; RPS laptop pickups; Cooler, but pleasant day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
It’ll be much cooler, but pleasant and dry today, Cold air for tomorrow could lead to snowflakes.
Mostly sunny much of the day, but rain quickly returns Tuesday night. Lows mid-40s, highs lower 60s.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Petersburg overnight.
At approximately 12:23 a.m., Petersburg police responded to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street for the report of shots fired.
After arriving on the scene, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The shooting is under investigation.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
Virginia could see its peak of coronavirus cases in the next few weeks.
On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam said Virginia’s peak will happen at the end of this month or in early May, and officials are now using a new model from the University of Virginia to help shape the plan to get back to normal.
“We are slowing the spread of this virus,” said Northam.
Northam and his COVID-19 response team said a new University of Virginia (UVa) model indicates social distancing measures are working.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says an employee has died of COVID-19 and a total of six employees have tested positive for the virus.
There are four positive cases at the DMV’s headquarters in Richmond and two cases at the DMV’s Dahlgren weigh station in King George County.
The DMV says based on CDC and state health department guidelines, they have implemented teleworking and alternating schedules, cleaning work centers and notifying employees of each case.
Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday night.
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Ironbridge Road at the Route 288 overpass just after 9 p.m.
Police said a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was heading west on Ironbridge Road when it ran off the road to the left, struck the median, overcorrected and then crossed all the westbound lanes before hitting a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
New state data will record the number of people who have been discharged from a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus - the first glimpse at how many people are recovering from the virus in the state.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout Virginia, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is also keeping track of the state’s hospital bed and ventilator availability.
As of Monday, April 13, 467 people have been discharged following hospitalization for coronavirus. The state also reports that it currently has nearly 6,000 beds available with only 23 percent of its ventilators in use.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing an adjusted FY2021 budget due to a projected decrease in revenue due to COVID-19.
The original budget Stoney proposed in early March was based on a $782.6 million general fund revenue projection. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now estimated to decrease by $38.5 million and now stands at an estimated $744.1 million.
The updated budget still aligns with Stoney’s priorities such as “supporting schools, fixing roads and sidewalks and making the city a more equitable, safe place to raise a family.”
The city also says it remains committed to helping nonprofit partners who meet the needs of the Richmond community, with Stoney working to ensure partners did not receive a cut from their FY20 allocations.
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on changes to their budget plan.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the board room at the Henrico Government Center.
The county has imposed a hiring freeze and instructed all agencies to suspend all discretionary spending.
A vote to adopt the budget is scheduled for April 28.
Seniors from Richmond Public Schools will be receiving laptops today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school seniors will receive laptops first, and then subsequent grades will get them in the upcoming days. Time slots for pick-up will be based on student’s last names.
To see the time slots, click here.
Students should have previously signed up online for one. If a student did not sign up online, you will have to wait at a later date.
At pickup, students and parents must bring a signed user agreement form and the student’s ID and password.
Laptops will be handed out at four Richmond high schools:
- Armstrong
- Huguenot
- John Marshall
- George Wythe
An investment in knowledge pays the best interest - Benjamin Franklin
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.