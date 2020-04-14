New models show social distancing working in Virginia, but cases still could exceed hospital capacity

Virginia’s social distancing measures are slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus, according to a new model from scientists at the University of Virginia.
But the model, presented Monday by state health officials and researchers from UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute, also projects that case numbers will eventually exceed the surge capacity at Virginia hospitals without further mitigation strategies.
The models are complex and the predictions far from certain, Virginia Health Secretary Dr. Daniel Carey said during Monday’s briefing. But the takeaways for state officials are straightforward.
One, social distancing is vital to flattening the curve of infections and reducing the strain on the state’s hospitals and health care systems, he said. And two, Virginia still needs to develop ways to ease restrictions in the future without triggering future surges.
“Our actions going forward will affect our outcomes,” Carey said. “We’re in this for the long haul, and Virginians need to keep working with us.”
The long-anticipated modeling from UVA paints a different picture than other projections from research groups across the country, including a widely cited model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and the University of Washington.
Unlike other models, UVA’s projections include county-level case counts and simulate how individual communities interact among themselves and other areas of the state. Researchers took limited testing into account, assuming that one confirmed COVID-19 case equates to about seven infections, said Bryan Lewis, a computational epidemiologist at the Biocomplexity Institute.
There are a few other assumptions built into the model, including that one infection will lead to between 2.1 and 2.3 more. Lewis said that researchers also assumed an infectious period between 3.3 to 5 days.
As scientists learn more about COVID-19, it’s become increasingly clear that the disease can incubate up to 14 days before the onset of symptoms and that it can spread before symptoms begin. But the UVA model assumes that most patients will fully isolate themselves before then, shortening the infectious period, Lewis added.
The current model could change based on policy decisions and other unknown factors, such as how the weather affects transmission. As of Monday, though, there were five different scenarios that differed based on transmission speed, the effectiveness of current policy measures and the date when social distancing measures were lifted.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.