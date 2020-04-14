Mr. Valentine separated from longtime love due to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Valentine’s Day, we told you the story of Mr. Valentine and his longtime girlfriend Rhonda.
The pair, both 79, on the verge of 80 years old, would visit as much as possible while Rhonda is at the Virginia Home in Richmond receiving the care she needs.
Now, Rhonda has been diagnosed with coronavirus and they haven’t seen each other in six weeks.
“This is the 42nd day that I haven’t seen her and I miss her very much,” said Gray Valentine.
Rhonda was diagnosed with coronavirus and was in the hospital for up to two weeks.
“Last time I saw her I kissed her hand I said, ‘I love you’ and she looked at me and smiled and said ‘I know you do,’ and that’s been running through my mind one thousand times,” he said.
Since Rhonda left the hospital, she hasn’t been eating or drinking as much.
“Every time the phone rings, I jump and I will answer it, but I don’t know what the answer will be and it’s just horrifying," said Valentine.
Afraid that a goodbye may be around the corner and that the goodbye may be apart.
“That’s what worries me so much because I want to see her. There’s things I want to say to her that I just can’t that’s it but I will see her someday. We’ll be going down that old golden road together hand in hand one day, I don’t know when, but we will be. I have faith in that,” he said.
As for Gray, he says he’s healthy, but he’s been inside for six weeks and hoping that this ends very soon.
