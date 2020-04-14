Missing man with severe cognitive impairment has been found

AUGUSTA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert for a missing man who suffers from a severe cognitive impairment has been canceled.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 74-year-old Gino Antoni Bartone. Officials said he was last seen around noon on April 14 along Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton.
Officials said he has a callous between his thumb and index fingers on his right hand. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a light blue shirt and brown shoes.
He drove away in a white 2017 Toyota Quad-4 door pickup with Virginia plate UVC-9282.
His disappearance posed a credible threat to his health and safety, officials said. He has been diagnosed with sundowner’s disease/dementia and does not have his prescribed medication with him.
Bartone has been found safe in the Fisherville area.
