‘Loving Lunches’ program delivers hundreds of meals to medical professionals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Academy of Medicine is on a mission to support local restaurants and provide hundreds of meals to healthcare workers supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Senator Siobhan Dunnavant asked, “what can we do to support medical providers at this time? Out of that, the program was born,” explained Jim Beckner, Executive Director of the Richmond Academy of Medicine.
Beckner says they created the 'Loving Lunches’ program, with a goal of providing lunches while supporting local businesses, but they also want to show love and support to the medical professionals working to keep the community safe. In its first two weeks, the program has donated nearly 1,000 meals.
“Last week we delivered over 450 meals to eight different facilities, this week we are scheduled over 500 hundred meals to nine additional facilities," said Beckner.
The Richmond Academy of Medicine is partnering with the Retail Merchants Association for the initiative. It received seed funding from the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund, which was activated by the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond and the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia, along with contributions from 18 regional foundations and businesses.
United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg announced it will be matching up to $100,000 in donations made to the fund through their website.
So far, more than two dozen organizations and public agencies have received grants through the response fund. Their fundraising efforts continue.
“The seed money from the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond is going directly to purchasing meals for first responders and frontline medical staff," he explained. “The more donations we receive, the more meals we are able to provide, and the greater impact we are able to have.”
Nearly 70 restaurants and businesses have signed up to make and deliver loving lunches. The goal is to expand the program’s reach and provide meals for all three shifts at several medical facilities.
The program is scheduled to run through May 31, or as long as it is needed in the community.
If you are interested in donating to the COVID-19 Response Fund, you can learn more here.
