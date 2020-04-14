Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VA-VIRGINIA CASINO LEGISLATION
Gaming machines get possible reprieve because of pandemic
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Unregulated betting machines in gas stations and bars that look similar to slots have been granted an 11th hour reprieve in Virginia thanks to the coronavirus. And casino legalization in Virginia has taken a big step forward. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took action on several gambling-related pieces of legislation over the weekend, including a bill that would have banned so-called “gray machines,” which have proliferated in restaurants, bars and convenience stores in recent years. The governor is now asking lawmakers to reconsider, saying the coronavirus’ impact requires a rethinking of a ban.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Coronavirus modeling provides mixed bag of data for Virginia
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A new model prepared by the University of Virginia provides a mixed bag of good news and bad news in the fight against the coronavirus. The model from the University's Biocomplexity Institute suggests that social distancing and other mitigation efforts have caused the growth rate in new cases to level off. that trend could continue through mid-June if people continue to heed the governor's stay-at-home order, which expires June 10. Unfortunately, though, the model shows that lifting those restrictions even as late as mid-June could result in a significant summer spike that does not peak until August.
ONLINE DRUGS-ARREST
Feds: Online drug dealer planned to bomb Nebraska pharmacy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Maryland man who operated an online drug dealing website engaged in extensive plans to bomb and burn down a competing pharmacy. A judge ordered 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, jailed pending trial after a detention hearing Monday in federal court in Alexandria. An FBI agent testified that Burgamy received his drug supply from a Nebraska pharmacist. The pair believed that if the rival pharmacy were firebombed, Burgamy's supplier would be able to grow his legitimate operation and order larger amounts of drugs without drawing suspicion. Burgamy allegedly sold drugs on the Darknet using the store name NeverPressedRx.
BC-VA-XGR-MARIJUANA DECRIMINALIZATION-VIRGINIA
New law scraps criminal charges for simple possession of pot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state will become “a more fair, just, and equal place” now that simple possession of marijuana will be decriminalized. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam signed the decriminalization legislation into law over the weekend. The new law scraps criminal charges for simple possession of marijuana and creates a $25 civil penalty. Supporters of the law have included the Democratic Attorney General. He and others have argued the measure is needed in part because African Americans are disproportionately charged with drug crimes. A measure to legalize marijuana failed earlier this year.
APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.
SWATTING NEO-NAZI
Man has plea deal over neo-Nazi group's 'swatting' calls
A Virginia man has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a charge that he coordinated with neo-Nazi group members to harass and endanger their targets by calling in bogus police emergencies. In a court filing Saturday, prosecutors said 19-year-old John William Kirby Kelley has signed a plea agreement and has a plea hearing set for May 8. Kelley was arrested in January on a conspiracy charge. He's accused of plotting to make dozens of “swatting” calls to police to instigate an aggressive response by officers. The FBI says Kelley and others involved in the scheme were affiliated with or expressed sympathy for Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi group.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
NORTHAM-BILL SIGNINGS
Virginia gov seeks to delay minimum wage hike due to virus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Citing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed an amendment to a bill increasing the state’s minimum wage that would delay its implementation several months. The governor's office announced Sunday that he wants the wage increase to kick in May 1, 2021, instead of in January 2021. He proposed the same delay for a number of other labor-related measures, including a bill that would allow limited public sector collective bargaining. The Democratic-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to take up the governor’s vetoes and amendments during a one-day session later this month.