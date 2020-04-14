Kings Dominion extends 2020 season passes into 2021

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - With uncertainty on when the park may open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kings Dominion will be extending 2020 season passes through the 2021 season.
2020 season passes and 2020 season pass add-on products - if applicable - will be valid for the rest of 2020 when the park opens, along with the benefits extending into the 2021 season. However, the park says the Pre-K pass will only be valid during the 2020 season.
Monthly billing for the 2020 season as part of the Easy Pay Program has been suspended as of April 8, 2020. Billing will not start up again until the park opens. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 season pass admission and benefits.
