Hanover Schools gets national recognition for 8th year in a row for music program

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has been named a “Best Community for Music Education” for the eighth year in a row by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
Hanover County is one of 23 schools in Virginia out of the state’s 132 school divisions to achieve the status.
“The arts are vital to cultivating our minds and play an important role in every community. I am grateful once again for the exceptional efforts of our accomplished and passionate music educators who work tirelessly to provide our students with a well-rounded education. I look forward to when we can assemble once again and enjoy the many student performances that we offer each year,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill.
The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awards the honor to schools “that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment to offering comprehensive music education to all students.”
