Fort Lee civilian employee dies from suspected COVID-19 complications

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee has announced its first suspected death related to COVID-19 complications.
Officials said a civilian employee at Fort Lee’s Kenner Army Health Clinic died on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of our deceased team member during this incredibly difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command commanding general and Fort Lee senior commander.
The employee was hospitalized on April 6 two days earlier. The individual had been self-quarantined at home since March 26 due to contact off-post with another person who tested positive for the virus.
A few other employees who were at risk of exposure were advised to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
“Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our workforce, which is critical to supporting the defense of our nation. We must do everything we can to halt the spread of this virus,” Fogg said.
