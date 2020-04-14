Forecast: Much cooler but pleasant today, with light rain tonight/early tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be much cooler, but pleasant and dry today, Cold air for tomorrow could lead to snowflakes
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny much of the day, but rain quickly returns Tuesday night. Lows mid 40s, highs lower 60s (Night Rain Chance 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and much cooler with light rain likely. Rain could mix with or change to snow around sunrise, then back to rain after sunrise. Little or no accumulation expected. Small accumulations possible North and west toward the mountains on grassy areas. Lows near 40, highs near 50. (AM Rain Chance: 80%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few evening showers. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning. Lows mid 40s, highs lower 60s (Rain Chance 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows mid 40s, highs mid to upper 60s (Rain Chance 40%)
MONDAY: Cloudy with chance of rain. Lows near 50, highs lower 60s (Rain Chance 40%)
