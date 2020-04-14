First inmate dies of COVID-19 in Virginia

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The first inmate has died from COVID-19 complications in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said an inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died on Tuesday morning at VCU Medical Center.
“The 49-year-old offender was admitted to VCU’s medical center on April 4 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on that date. The offender had underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C, and was hospitalized from April 4 until her death,” VADOC said.
The woman was serving a nine-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny. She was expected to be released in 2023.
“The VADOC, with about 30,000 incarcerated offenders and 12,000 employees, currently has 44 inmates and 32 staff with active COVID-19. The agency also supervises about 65,000 offenders in the community through probation and parole,” VADOC said.
The VADOC is working with the Virginia Department of Health and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for corrections.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.