Fiat Chrysler recalls pickups, SUVs to fix windshield wipers

This Feb. 14, 2019 photo shows the Chrysler logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 550,000 vehicles worldwide, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, because the windshield wiper arms can come loose and stop the wipers from working properly. The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500, 1500 Classic pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs. (Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)