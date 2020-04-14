Digital Dialogue: Navigating Distance Learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Northam has ordered all K-12 schools close for the remainder of the academic year. Families continue to adjust to the ‘new normal’ of distance learning.
As students adjust to ‘learning from home,’ in a conversation about ‘Navigating Distance Learning,’ educators will share how communities are already supporting students and how they continue to help them stay on track academically.
Monday, Governor Northam announced an expansion of Virtual Virginia, the Virginia Department of Education’s existing online learning system.
The expansion will allow every teacher in the Commonwealth to host virtual classes while schools are closed. The resources include a platform that enables all Virginia public school teachers to share lessons and activities with their students through June 30.
Four public media television stations in Virginia are now airing teacher-led classroom instruction following the closure of schools for the rest of the academic year.
The goal is to help students in grades K-10 who may not be able to access other distance learning options due to a lack of high-speed internet.
Wednesday, April 15th, at 11 a.m. NBC12′s Jasmine Turner will moderate a discussion with Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras, and Chesterfield Education Association president Sonia Smith.
