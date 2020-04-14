Aqua Virginia will donate $10,000 to three food banks in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Aqua Virginia announced that they will be donating $10,000 to three food banks across Virginia.
Aqua will be dividing the $10,000 donation among:
- Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
- Feeding America Southwest Virginia
- Feed More, serving Central Virginia
“At Aqua Virginia, we are proud to come together in support of organizations that provide assistance in the communities we serve," Aqua Virginia President John Aulbach said. "We hope that our support can help make an impact for those that need it most locally.”
Aqua Virginia reminds customers that there are assistance programs available to help those having trouble with their utility bills.
If you or someone you know is an Aqua residential utility customer in need of assistance, please call 877.987.2782 or email custservreply@aquaamerica.com.
