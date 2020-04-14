Another death reported at Henrico long-term care center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/AP) - The number of deaths at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico continues to rise due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.
As of Thursday, April 16, the total number of residents who have died at the center was 46. That’s an increase of one since the last update on Tuesday.
There are currently 83 residents who have tested positive and are being treated at the hospital or onsite at Canterbury, per the guidance of the Henrico Health Department.
Canterbury says many of the residents who tested positive are asymptomatic carriers showing no sign of being ill, while others are experiencing symptoms that range from mild to severe.
A total of 32 residents at the center have tested negative.
Officials also said that 35 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus.
Soon after the first coronavirus case hit the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, many of the staffers quit and a doctor just stopped making his rounds.
Now that deaths have risen to 45, the lone doctor left to help dozens more infected patients calls the suburban Richmond facility a “virus’s dream” - poor, chronically understaffed, with most of its residents on Medicaid funding to care for ailments from a lifetime of poverty.
All of Canterbury’s residents and staff members have been tested.
