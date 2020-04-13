Williamsburg man sought in New Kent robbery

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect from Williamsburg involved in a robbery that occurred in New Kent County.
On April 11 at approximately 2:40 p.m., the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a robbery that took place at Stewart’s Grocery in the 15000 block of Pocahontas Trail in Lanexa.
Police say the clerk was approached by Karim Aziz Muhammad of Williamsburg, with his shirt covering a portion of his lower face.
Muhammad approached the register and made a demand for cash, according to police.
Muhammad removed the cash and left the store in a black 2019 4-door Honda Civic with the Virginia license plate UVN-4541.
No injuries were reported.
Muhammad is described as 5′5″, 165 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and usually wears glasses.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
