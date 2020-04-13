Watching a SLIGHT chance of snow on Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
It’ll be JUST cold enough to maybe squeeze out some April snowflakes in Richmond. It’s going to be tough, but it just might happen.
We’re talking NOT MUCH, if anything but it bears watching closely. Most of our models say NO snow will accumulate. We agree.
With temperatures dipping into the 30s, it JUST MIGHT BE cold enough to support some snow would would likely begin in RVA overnight as rain, then could change to snow if the precipitation rate picks up.
Right around sunrise, there could be a combination of temperatures in the mid 30s and heavy enough snow rates for the flakes to survive all the way to the ground.
The window isn’t the long, and shortly after sunrise, any snow will switch back over to light rain.
No accumulation is expected, but still could be a treat for snow fans!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.