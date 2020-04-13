VCU nurse works in New York City to help with COVID-19 response

“So it’s about 4:30 p.m., homestretch. It’s getting to that point in the day where my ears are killing me from my mask, my nose hurts and my feet hurt. Then, I start to make a mental list of things I’ve got to get done before my shift is over. But it’s been a pretty good day; we had a bunch more travel nurses show up on the unit so every day that I come in we see new people and it really does feel like they’re sending in the calvary. So 2 and 1/2 more hours and then we will be out of here on our way home. Hopefully, get a good night’s rest and be back at it tomorrow," says Shanley.