UVA wants folks to stay off the Lawn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia wants folks to keep off the UVA Lawn.
Signs posted around the historic area of the university are asking people to pledge on their honor to not gather, picnic, or hang out on the lawn.
The blue and orange signs popped up over Easter weekend, and are to remind everyone to continue to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the past, the UVA Lawn has been a popular destination for residents on Easter Sunday.
