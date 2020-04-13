Police investigating three Easter weekend shootings in Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three shootings in Hopewell took place over the weekend.
On Friday, April 10, at approximately 9:46 p.m., officers responded near Saint Charles Street and Terrace Avenue after Callers reported hearing three shots fired in the area.
Officers say they canvassed the area and did not find any physical evidence to confirm a shooting occurred.
No injuries were reported to the police.
That same night, around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Portsmouth Street in reference to shots fired.
According to police, a caller reported hearing two shots and then a vehicle speed off. Another resident reported seeing a red-colored vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers searched the area and while on the scene, heard additional gunshots from nearby.
Callers reported hearing shots near River Road and Queen Ann Drive.
Officers say they searched the area and did not locate any physical evidence.
On April 12, at approximately 10:56 p.m., officers responded to High Avenue and Poplar Street for multiple calls about shots fired.
Callers say they reported hearing three shots and reported seeing a red Nissan occupied by three men in the area.
Officers searched the area and found 9mm shell casings in the 2700 block of Bassett Avenue.
Anyone with information on these crimes should contact Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
