Stoney proposes adjusted budget based on projected decrease in revenue due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing an adjusted FY2021 budget due to a projected decrease in revenue due to COVID-19.
The original budget Stoney proposed in early March was based on a $782.6 million general fund revenue projection. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now estimated to decrease by $38.5 million and now stands at an estimated $744.1 million.
The updated budget still aligns with Stoney’s priorities such as “supporting schools, fixing roads and sidewalks and making the city a more equitable, safe place to raise a family.”
“The revised FY21 budget will still allocate more to RPS than the city did in FY20, following council-approved guidance to dedicate a certain percentage of real estate tax revenue to schools. A total of $181M will now go to RPS, compared to roughly $175M in FY20,” a release said.
The city also says it remains committed to helping nonprofit partners who meet the needs of the Richmond community, with Stoney working to ensure partners did not receive a cut from their FY20 allocations.
“Richmonders will no longer see utility rate increases in FY21, which has a $2.5M impact on projected general fund revenues - in the form of a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) payment to the city. The city has adjusted for this change by making further cuts to department budgets,” the release said.
“This international crisis is forcing local governments everywhere to make tough, sometimes heartbreaking decisions when it comes to budgets,” said Mayor Stoney. “In Richmond, we’re blessed with a team unified around our shared values: equity, opportunity, and fiscal responsibility to our residents. This adjusted budget reflects those values.”
Here are some of the following changes made to the budget proposal.
The following have been eliminated:
- 2 percent salary increase for employees
- Step increases for public safety personnel and base salary increases for public safety recruits
- Nearly $9.4M in currently funded full-time and part-time employee positions, and the elimination of 12 proposed new positions throughout the administration, including in Citizen Service and Response, Parks and Recreation, Human Services, and the City Attorney’s office, among others
- Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities workforce development program for returning citizens
- Doula program run through the Richmond City Health District
- History and Culture Commission operating budget
- Several non-departmental allocations to nonprofits that did not receive funds in FY20
The following were brought to FY20 funding levels:
- The Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which was slated to receive $3.5M but will now receive $2.9M;
- The Eviction Diversion Program, which was slated for a $201k increase but will now receive $485k; and
- Many non-departmental allocations to nonprofits that received funds in FY20.
The amendments will be formalized and submitted to the council by April 20.
