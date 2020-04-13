Roof blown off home during Monday’s severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While Central Virginia was prepared for any damage from severe weather, the Richmond area remained mostly unscathed from the powerful storm Monday.
In Henrico a viewer captured a video of a transformer exploding near I-64. It happened near Short Pump and all eastbound lanes of the interstate were blocked as crews worked to remove the lines.
As for other damage across the metro Richmond area, several branches came down and ponding was visible on the road.
However, one homeowner did wake up to quite a sight in his front yard.
"[I] fell asleep and about an hour later heard a loud bang, felt the house shake," said Eric Butler.
Butler said he came home from work around 7 a.m. just as the storm was traveling through the Richmond area, but awakened to part of his roof coming off his home on Williamsburg Road.
"The only damage was the tree the County had planted," Butler said.
Butler is also thankful the roof didn't hit the new tree he had just planted in his front yard. He said the chimney helped stopped the entire roof from peeling off.
"There's one or two minor leaks but nothing that's hard to fix," he said.
Meanwhile, other parts of the state saw severe damage; enough for Governor Ralph Northam to address it during this Monday news conference.
“We've had some flooding in southwest Virginia with more than 20 water rescues overnight in Washington County," Northam said.
Northam said 10 homes were flooded in Pulaski County and there were several reports of flooding occurring in Abingdon and Bristol. As of noon there were 166,000 electric customers without power; more than 8,000 were in the metro-Richmond area.
Several electric crews were seen around Central Virginia repairing downed power lines, like in New Kent County near Bottoms Bridge.
Monday’s storms can serve as a reminder for all residents to prepare ahead of time.
Make sure you have an emergency kit put together with flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food and water along with other essentials to get you through any power outages.
