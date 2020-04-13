Police: Driver killed after striking tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday night.
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Ironbridge Road at the Route 288 overpass just after 9 p.m.
Police said a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was heading west on Ironbridge Road when it ran off the road to the left, struck the median, overcorrected and then crossed all the westbound lanes before hitting a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
