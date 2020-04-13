Pandemic highlights gaps in internet access

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are urging congressional leaders to prioritize emergency funding for high-speed internet access in upcoming coronavirus relief legislation.
More than two dozen lawmakers, including Virginia Congressman Rob Wittman, R-1st sent a bipartisan letter asking Democratic and Republican leaders of the U.S. House and Senate to set aside funding for a temporary emergency relief fund at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that would help small broadband providers continue service for students and low-income families.
Since the onset of the pandemic, access to high-speed broadband service has become essential as jobs and schools have shifted online, health care providers deliver remote care, people shop online and civic and social life goes virtual.
But millions of Americans lack quality internet service, and many more could lose it if they are unable to pay broadband bills because of lost income or jobs, the lawmakers wrote.
The problem is especially dire in rural areas, underserved communities and tribal lands.
A group of Democrats on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the internet — sent another letter to congressional leaders last month urging them to prioritize broadband access and bridge the “digital divide” in response to COVID-19.
Virginia ranks 15th among states when it comes to internet coverage, speed and price, according to a report by BroadbandNow Research.
Nationwide, about 28 million households — or 22 percent — did not access the internet from home, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The problem is especially dire on tribal lands, where lack of access to fixed and mobile service is far higher.
Social distancing guidelines have led to a sharp rise in broadband and cellular usage in recent weeks, according to the Pew Research Center. Amid the rise, many communications companies have pledged to avoid service disruptions through mid-May, waive late fees and open up hotspots to all Americans. Some have also lifted data caps, offering free or discounted services and taking other steps to support continued access.
Since March, Congress has enacted three laws in response to the pandemic, including a $2 trillion package that lawmakers said included funding for rural broadband deployment but not for small broadband providers to sustain services and upgrades for students and low-income families.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.