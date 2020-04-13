Nurse practitioners say supervision requirements are a hindrance amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Virginia continues to grapple with a growing number of COVID-19 cases, nurse practitioners are calling for a waiver of regulations that still require many to practice under a doctor’s supervision.
Virginia relaxed some restrictions on nurse practitioners in 2018 with a new law allowing them to apply for an autonomous practice license after five years of full-time clinical experience. Previously, all nurse practitioners were required to practice under a collaborative agreement with a physician, requiring periodic chart review and “appropriate input” in emergencies and complex clinical cases, according to the Medical Society of Virginia.
The bill’s signing was called a “spectacular moment” by the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners. But a year after the law went into effect, Virginia still offers less autonomy to nurse practitioners than more than half the U.S., including neighboring Maryland, where they can practice independently after 18 months of oversight by a doctor or fellow nurse practitioner with full autonomy.
“We’ve got a situation in Virginia where it’s illegal for many NPs to provide services to their patients unless they have a physician relationship documented in writing,” said Tay Kopanos, the vice president of state government affairs for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
VCNP President Becky Compton said that about half of Virginia’s roughly 8,000 nurse practitioners have five or more years of clinical experience. But only around 782 have autonomous practice licenses with the state.
Other states have waived practice agreement requirements during the pandemic, including Kentucky, Louisiana and New Jersey, Kopanos said. Both she and Compton said that the existing regulations in Virginia often make it easier for nurse practitioners to find work out-of-state than treat patients in their own communities.
At the same time, other states are aggressively recruiting Virginia nurses to work in areas hit hardest by the pandemic, Compton added. The offers are especially appealing as more nurse practitioners find themselves with fewer hours — or without a job — and barriers when it comes to finding new work.
“One NP who was on a call with us the other evening said that for 21 days, she could go up to New York to work and be paid $40,000,” she said. “That’s significant. And we need to get ahead of this because there are NPs finding themselves without a job and patients finding themselves without a medical home.”
The current regulations have become a growing problem amid the pandemic, making it harder for most nurse practitioners to find work and volunteer in areas hit hardest by the virus. During an online question-and-answer session in early April with Gov. Ralph Northam, several people asked whether he would consider at least temporarily relaxing the requirements.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.