Northam signs legislation allowing undocumented students to pay in-state tuition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation that will allow undocumented students who meet residency requirements to pay in-state tuition, regardless of their immigration status.
“Virginia has made history as the first southern state to implement this law, joining twenty states that offer in-state tuition to students who are undocumented. In these states, students, employers, and the entire society have realized tremendous economic and social benefits,” said Kim Bobo, Executive Director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy (VICPP).
The VICPP says it worked with a coalition of community members, legislators and organizations in support of the bills.
“This win is for all undocumented students in Virginia. They have spent countless days participating in rallies and testifying in committee hearings at the General Assembly. This was a movement created by undocumented students. It’s beautiful to finally see this positive outcome after eight years of fighting,“ Yanet Limon-Amado, an organizer at VICPP said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.