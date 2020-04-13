News to Know for April 13: Tornadoes sweep across the south; Stimulus payments; COVID-19 updates in Va.; Gov. Northam signs historic bills; RPD receives Easter baskets; Severe weather today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
TORNADO WATCH issued for all areas along and south of I-64 until Noon. Please stay aware!
First Alert Weather Day from 6am-Noon for scattered strong to severe storms.
Damaging winds will be the main concern, but a few tornadoes are possible.
Gusty winds will be a concern during the afternoon and evening with gusts 50+ mph.
Scattered power outages possible. Highs near 80.
Strong storms pounded the Deep South on Sunday, killing at least six people in south Mississippi and damaging up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.
Storms continued to batter the South overnight, with much of the region under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches.
The National Weather Service said strong winds were sweeping through other parts of Mississippi, and a tornado was spotted north of Meridian near the Alabama state line.
The National Weather Service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
Due to severe weather in the area, grab and go meals and packet pickups in the area have been delayed.
Powhatan
Powhatan meal distribution scheduled for today will now happen tomorrow.
Goochland
Goochland will not run the sunshine food bus today.
New Kent
New Kent will do food grab and go and instructional packet pick up tomorrow.
Hanover
Hanover County will do paper packet pickups tomorrow.
Some stimulus payments from the coronavirus relief package will start going out next week, the Internal Revenue Service said Friday.
The first funds will go to people who have filed tax returns either of the last two years and have authorized direct deposit.
The first round payments will automatically go out to qualifying taxpayers.
People on Social Security will also get their direct deposit payments automatically.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 5,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths and 872 hospitalizations throughout the state Sunday.
The increase in cases is in part a function of increased testing. So far, 39,985 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 379
- Chesterfield: 209
- Richmond: 154
- Hanover: 38
- Goochland: 32
- Petersburg: 17
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
On one of the holiest days of the year, The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church tragically announced on social media that its founder, Bishop Gerald Glenn, died over the weekend.
Social media posts from the bishop’s family indicate that he died from coronavirus.
Church elder Bryan Nevers, seen in the video delivering the announcement Sunday morning, seemingly on the edge of tears, as he read on. Nevers said that the bishop has transitioned “from labor to reward.”
The Facebook post garnered hundreds of responses throughout the day, with almost 300 people by Sunday afternoon expressing their condolences not only to the bishop’s family but to the church itself.
Governor Ralph Northam has signed nearly two dozen new laws to support working Virginians, including legislation to combat worker misclassification and wage theft, ban workplace discrimination, and prohibit non-compete covenants for low-wage workers.
The Governor proposes to increase the minimum wage starting May 1, 2021, and to advance prevailing wage, collective bargaining, and project labor agreement legislation then as well. This will ensure workers get the support they need while allowing greater economic certainty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every Virginian deserves access to a safe and well-paying job,” said Governor Northam. “These new laws will support workers and help our economy rebound as quickly as possible from COVID-19. I am grateful for the General Assembly’s ongoing partnership as we address these critical issues.”
In addition, Governor Northam is proposing amendments to prohibit apprenticeship discrimination on the basis of gender identity and to create a work-sharing program to support workers impacted by COVID-19.
The 4th precinct office in Richmond just off of Chamberlayne Ave, received Easter baskets filled with PPE goodies to keep the officers safe.
Captain Minton of Richmond Police took to Twitter to express his thanks to the “Angel” that made the baskets.
He says 4th precinct officers and 1st responders will make good use of the new gear.
A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal - Steve Maraboli
