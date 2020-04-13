More than 10,000 without power in metro-Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10,000 people in the city of Richmond and the surrounding counties are currently experiencing power outages due to severe weather.
That number is down from over 18,000 just an hour earlier.
In the dark? Report outages to Dominion at 1-866-366-4357. Check out Dominion Energy’s outage summary here.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Richmond City: 1,951
- Chesterfield: 749
- Dinwiddie: 728
- Goochland: 2
- Hanover: 911
- Henrico: 5,657
- New Kent: 33
- Petersburg: 3
- Powhatan: 236
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.