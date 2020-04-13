Louisa County advocates fighting for more EMS coverage in Lake Anna neighborhoods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Louisa County are advocating for more emergency medical coverage in neighborhoods surrounding Lake Anna. However, the coronavirus has other plans, as it burdens Louisa County’s overall budget.
“There is certainly a fiscal impact of Louisa County we’re probably looking at a minimum, right now, of $200,000-$250,000 a month in lost revenue,” Louisa County Supervisor Duane Adams said.
Now, supervisors are trying to figure out how to move forward. “Certainly in my mind, this will be the number one priority in the CIP budget to fund,” Adams assured.
As of right now, if an accident were to occur in a neighborhood of Lake Anna, where there is no EMS station within a 5 mile radius, it could take first responders about 14 minutes to arrive.
Jane Gallagher, the vice president of the Foundation for Lake Anna Emergency Services, says those 14 minutes could mean the difference between life and death. “14 minutes...that’s a long time if you’re giving medical care or CPR," Jane said.
The New Bridge Rescue Station has been in the works for years and those in the area say it is needed now more than ever.
“There are 2,300 homes in this area right around where the New Bridge Station is planned, that are currently under-protected, or outside that five miles zone,” Patrick Gallagher of the Foundation for Lake Anna EMS stated.
There are also as many as 10,000 visitors per weekend that visit the lake in the summer.
“The business owners and the residents of the county are eager to get the EMS in the CIP budget so we can begin raising funds," Jane said.
After a friend experienced a health emergency, Jane realized the severity of the issue.
“We waited 19 minutes for EMS and we were five minutes between two rescue stations...and that really gave me pause for concern,” she stated.
Hundreds of people have written letters to Louisa supervisors in hopes they will keep the station in the budget.
“For me personally, my wife was found unresponsive on the floor of the hospital after open heart surgery and, thanks to timely CPR, she was brought back to life,” Patrick said. “What I can’t imagine if that were to happen in a neighborhood, like one of these, where someone is unresponsive is waiting 14 minutes for a rescue squad to arrive to start CPR.”
Supervisor Adams says he is determined to make this EMS station a reality for the Lake Anna community.
“The local government is supposed to listen to their constituents and respond,” Adams said. “This is this is a great example of government in action and it’s an important issue this is a matter of life and death so these are things that we have to address we have to we have to engage and we have to do it as quickly as efficiently as possible.”
We will learn more about the fate of the new station when the Louisa Board of Supervisors meet on April 20.
